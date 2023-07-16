Open Menu

Abdullah Condemns Afghan Border Attack On Quetta Garrison

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Abdullah condemns Afghan border attack on Quetta Garrison

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Tehreek Jawawan Pakistan Mohammad Abdullah Hamid Gul Sunday strongly condemned the Afghan border attack on Quetta Garrison in which nine Pakistan Army soldiers and six civilians were martyred.

In a statement, he prayed that may Allah Almighty raise the ranks of the martyrs and give patience to the bereaved.

He said a militant attack on a garrison in Balochistan, near the border of Afghanistan, caused a huge loss of life.

He said that it was decided in the Qatar Agreement that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against any country, but the Afghan government is not fulfilling its promise.

Gul said the government should take all possible measures to save the lives of the citizens of its country so that no neighbouring country dares to attack Pakistan like this in future.

