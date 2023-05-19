Abdullah for full court SC bench to punish culprits of May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan Mohammad Abdullah Gul urged that the Supreme Court of Pakistan should form a full court bench to bring the perpetrators of the May 9 tragedy to justice and give strict punishment to the characters and planners involved so that this process cannot be repeated in the future.

The Defai-e-Pakistan Council organized an emergency conference at Rawalpindi Arts Council in which a large number of scholars, minority communities, traders and lawyers participated.

Addressing the conference, Abdullah Gul said that Indians also expressed their regret over the desecration of the photos of Colonel Sher Khan and Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, but all these citizens of the country had no shame in disrespecting heroes of the nation.

President of Trader's Association Sharjeel Mir said that these institutions are the guarantors of the country's peace and are the nation's red line.

Bishop Nazir Alam, who was representing the Christian community, said that we should show prove to be responsible citizens and not stand up against our motherland by playing in the hands of Jews and Hindus. While representing the Hindu community, Rakesh Dutt said that our entire community is deeply sorry for this and will not vote for PTI again.

Pir Chiraguddin said that may Allah give them the wisdom who attack their armed forces.

Raja Amir representing the business community said how will we give employment to people while certain politicians are spreading unrest in the country.

In the end, Dr. Asifa Hashmi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was trying to fulfil the agenda of Modi and the Jews, and all this on the Muslims of India and Occupied Kashmir.

What will happen after seeing something like 9th May? Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi finally prayed for the security of Pakistan and the armed forces.