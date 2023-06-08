UrduPoint.com

Abdullah For Indiscriminate Action Against May 9 Perpetrators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Abdullah for indiscriminate action against May 9 perpetrators

Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Thursday demanded that the perpetrators of May 9 incident should be penalised under indiscriminate action as per the law beyond the family affiliations of the accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Thursday demanded that the perpetrators of May 9 incident should be penalised under indiscriminate action as per the law beyond the family affiliations of the accused.

He was commenting on the formation commanders conference in his address at a seminar at Pir Mohra Sharif, a news release said.

Gul said there should no compensation or exemption for May 9 accused who attacked the state institutions and martyrs of the country.

He said that the people involved in May 9 mayhem should be punished without discrimination because such attacks leave a deep impact on the memory of the nation.

"There should be strict action against such parties and personalities. Such people are not eligible to represent the country. The nation should exclude them from the upcoming elections," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed May Family From

Recent Stories

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

14 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

14 minutes ago
 DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

38 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

44 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

47 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.