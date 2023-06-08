Abdullah for indiscriminate action against May 9 perpetrators

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Thursday demanded that the perpetrators of May 9 incident should be penalised under indiscriminate action as per the law beyond the family affiliations of the accused.

He was commenting on the formation commanders conference in his address at a seminar at Pir Mohra Sharif, a news release said.

Gul said there should no compensation or exemption for May 9 accused who attacked the state institutions and martyrs of the country.

He said that the people involved in May 9 mayhem should be punished without discrimination because such attacks leave a deep impact on the memory of the nation.

"There should be strict action against such parties and personalities. Such people are not eligible to represent the country. The nation should exclude them from the upcoming elections," he added.