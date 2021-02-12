UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Gul Calls On Chinese Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Chairman Mohammad Abdullah Gul called on Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Friday in Islamabad.

Abdullah Hameed Gul thanked China for extending its cooperation in all fields including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, said a news release.

He said China had always stood by Pakistan in its difficult times and proved itself to be a true and all-weather friend.

Referring to India, Gul said one of the neighboring countries was making all-out attempts to sabotage the CPEC by spreading unrest in Balochistan.

It would never succeed in its sinister plans as Pakistani nation was fully aware of them.

He said without economic prosperity and stability, no nation could prosper.

