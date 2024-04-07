Abdullah Gul, Chinese envoy discuss growing Indian terrorism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Hamid Gul on Sunday held a detailed meeting with the Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Jiang Zaidong and discussed important issues mainly growing terrorism of India in Pakistan and the world.

In a statement received here, Abdullah Gul said, "On this occasion, how the defense minister of India is admitting the massacre in Pakistan. Despite this, no international peace organization has taken notice of it.

He declared the negligence of global community tantamount to permitting a license for terrorism to India.

He accused that India might have attacked Chinese engineers in Bisham to soar the relationship between China and Pakistan and to affect the great project like CPEC.

On the occasion, the Chinese ambassador appreciated the role of late General (R) Hamid Gul in strengthening the relationship between Pakistan and China.