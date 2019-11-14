(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul strongly condemned the brutal bombing of Israel on Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul strongly condemned the brutal bombing of Israel on Gaza.

According to details, Abdullah said the head of the militant organization, including children, were martyred by the Israeli army on Tuesday. Thereafter, Israeli rockets and airstrikes on Gaza continued, causing 32 Palestinians to be martyred and hundreds injured, said a press release issued here.

"It is a shame for Muslim countries that we do not condemn Israeli attacks even on the government level as Israel has blocked the Ghaz leaving the innocent Palestinians in hunger and poverty," he added.

He said that this week, Israel had crossed all limits of oppression were the entire Muslim Ummah should condemn this atrocity.

Abdullah added that the United Nations Organizations had become a non Muslim Organisation that would not take any action against the Israel's brutalities.

He said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should take immediate action against this brutal cruelty of Israel and call an urgent meeting to prevent Israeli from unleashing tyranny on Palestinians.