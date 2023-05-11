UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Gul Condemns PTI Supporters Violent Protest

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Abdullah Gul condemns PTI supporters violent protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawaan Pakistan (TJP) Muhammad Abdullah Hameed Gul on Thursday condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s supporters' violent protest against state institutions and vandalisation of state assets and disrespect to the memorials of the martyrs.

While addressing a press conference at Islamabad Press Club, he said the soldiers of the Pakistan Army expressed exemplary patience against the regrettable violence and attack of PTI's supporters.

Abdullah Gul queried the way PTI protestors attacked the Corps Commander's House in Lahore and Army installations in Gujranwala, and why did they not express this kind of zeal at the time of Kashmir? Gul said the ambulance was stopped during the PTI's violent protests even the enemy let the ambulance go by.

He expressed great regret that Chagai models were set on fire along with vandalism of martyrs' pictures.

