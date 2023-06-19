Abdullah Gul condoles sad demise of 298 Pakistanis in Greece boat incident

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the drowning of 298 Pakistanis in the tragic sinking of a boat in Greece

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the drowning of 298 Pakistanis in the tragic sinking of a boat in Greece.

The TJP Chairman strongly condemned the incident and termed the loss of innocent youth who left the country to seek better livelihood in abroad after falling a prey to human traffickers, a news release said.

Abdullah Gul prayed for the deceased and said, "May Allah grant their families patience and grant His mercy to the deceased." Expressing his sorrow, he said that the FIA department and border security forces should take strict action against illegally crossing the border due to which shameful incident happens.

The Greek people were protesting against their government for such a big tragedy that this boat was sunk intentionally.

He demanded that the foreign secretary should summon Greece's Ambassador and record the protest.

In the end, Abdullah Gul said that after such a big tragedy, if the government does not take a nationwide action against human trafficking agents, then such tragedies would continue to happen day by day and the country would continue to face humiliation.