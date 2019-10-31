Abdullah Gul demands high level probe of Tezgam Express fire incident

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Abdullah Hamid Gul Thursday demanded a high level investigation of the fire incident broke out in Tezgam Express

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Abdullah Hamid Gul Thursday demanded a high level investigation of the fire incident broke out in Tezgam Express.

He made these remarks while condoling with the bereaved families of the deceased in fire incident. Gul expressed his deep sorrow and grief on the demise of poor souls and said that instead of narrating political rhetoric the government's top priority should be determining the true cause of casualties in the incident, said a statement received here.

"The fire outbreak in train has revealed that there is no system of luggage and equipment inspection and also no fire extinguishers are being placed within the train," said Abdullah Gul.

Nothing can be more brutal and vicious than passing political statements on the serious loss of lives, he regretted.

Abdullah Hamid Gul expresses his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The TJP Chairman said there was urgent need to dig out the root cause of recurring train accidents. He said it was a public transport facility but the incident seems to indicate that there was no proper mechanism for checking passenger luggage. However, absence of any such system could lead to further grave accidents, he added.

Abdullah Hamid Gul said that thousands of people travel by train, instead of political statements requisite measures should be taken with focus, sincerity and national spirit.