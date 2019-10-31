UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Gul Demands High Level Probe Of Tezgam Express Fire Incident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:08 PM

Abdullah Gul demands high level probe of Tezgam Express fire incident

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Abdullah Hamid Gul Thursday demanded a high level investigation of the fire incident broke out in Tezgam Express

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Abdullah Hamid Gul Thursday demanded a high level investigation of the fire incident broke out in Tezgam Express.

He made these remarks while condoling with the bereaved families of the deceased in fire incident. Gul expressed his deep sorrow and grief on the demise of poor souls and said that instead of narrating political rhetoric the government's top priority should be determining the true cause of casualties in the incident, said a statement received here.

"The fire outbreak in train has revealed that there is no system of luggage and equipment inspection and also no fire extinguishers are being placed within the train," said Abdullah Gul.

Nothing can be more brutal and vicious than passing political statements on the serious loss of lives, he regretted.

Abdullah Hamid Gul expresses his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The TJP Chairman said there was urgent need to dig out the root cause of recurring train accidents. He said it was a public transport facility but the incident seems to indicate that there was no proper mechanism for checking passenger luggage. However, absence of any such system could lead to further grave accidents, he added.

Abdullah Hamid Gul said that thousands of people travel by train, instead of political statements requisite measures should be taken with focus, sincerity and national spirit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Fire Hamid Gul Poor Lead Government Top

Recent Stories

UVAS International Conference on “Food Safety th ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Customs receives delegation from Community D ..

11 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics third-quarter net profit slump ..

22 minutes ago

China's central bank skips reverse repos for 4th d ..

22 minutes ago

Azadi March postponed till tomorrow

45 minutes ago

NA body recommends establishing Hostel Regulatory ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.