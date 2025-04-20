Open Menu

Abdullah Gul Flays Maharashtra CM’s Statement On Aurangzeb’s Tomb Demolition

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Tehreek-e-Jawaan Pakistan Chairman Muhammad Abdullah Gul on Sunday condemned the chief minister of the Indian state of Maharashtra for voices his intensions regarding the demolition of Aurangzeb's tomb in a speech.

“Such intentions of those who call themselves secular states have made the world aware of the dangers to the lives and properties of minority communities in India,” he said in statement.

Abdullah Gul said that the Hindus had already demolished the Babri Masjid and now they were trying to demolish the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Toady, he added, “the lives, honour and property of any minority, including Muslims, are not safe in India.

He apprehended that if the Maharashtra government did not change its intentions, then Hindu-Muslim riots would break out on a large scale.

Abdullah Gul appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take up the appeal made by Prince Habibuddin Tusi, the heir of the Mughal emperor, to the United Nations and give a decision to stop the Indian government from demolishing the tomb.

He also appealed to the world body to formulate a strategy to protect the historical heritage of India and Muslims.

