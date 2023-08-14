Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Monday led the country's biggest flag rally held at the old Airport Road at Koral which was participated by a large number of youth and people from different walks of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Monday led the country's biggest flag rally held at the old Airport Road at Koral which was participated by a large number of youth and people from different walks of life.

The length of the flag was 850 feet and its width was 11 feet which was prepared in three months duration under the supervision of President TJP Nawab Shah district Umar Sial, a news release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Abdullah Gul said that nations should cut their heads to raise their flags, but never let their flag being desecrated or disrespected at any point of time.

He said that on independence day the political parties should hoist the national flag instead of party flags as it gives liveliness and a good image of a nation in the world.

Addressing the rally, Khan Mohammad Khan Vice President of TJP South Punjab said we are proud that we are hoisting such a big flag whereas it was necessary to unite and rise above all linguistic difference under the shadow of this Supreme flag.