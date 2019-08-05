UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Gul Rejects Kashmir's Special Status; Terms It Disputed Territory

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:24 PM

Tehreek-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP), Chairman Muhammad Abdullah Gul Monday rejected the special status of Kashmir as part of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Tehreek-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP), Chairman Muhammad Abdullah Gul Monday rejected the special status of Kashmir as part of India.

He said Kashmir was a disputed territory between Pakistan and India which would be resolved through plebiscite by the United Nations.

"It will be decided by the people of Kashmir whether they want to stay with India or with Pakistan," said TJP Chief in a press release issued here.

He said, "Today India has declared the occupied Kashmir as the territory of India and cut off the jugular vein of Pakistan." Abdullah Gul said till date, millions of Kashmiris had sacrificed their lives and Indian troops raped more than eleven thousand women.

Moreover, nine thousand people had been blinded by pellet guns and millions forced to migrate the occupied valley, he added.

He said that Kashmiris did not render all these sacrifices so that Kashmir should be extradited to India without plebiscite.

The Kashmiri children and youth would die for their soil and would never except such decision.

The international community especially Muslim Ummah should take strict notice of India's blunder and exert pressure so that India could step back, he added.

He said that it had been a year since the new Kashmir Committee was formed it should had taken a proactive approach and went for out of the box solutions to mobilize international community on Kashmir cause.

Prime Minister Imran Khan should take serious steps to make the world realize that Kashmir Issue was the nuclear flashpoint in the region which should be resolved as per the UN resolutions and Kashmiri people's demands.

