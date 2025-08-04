Abdullah Gul slams Modi Govt ahead of Youm-e-Istehsal, calls Kashmir Move a Global Injustice

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Mohammad Abdullah Gul, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan (TJP), has issued a scathing condemnation of the Indian government's continued occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the unilateral abrogation of Article 370A, which had granted the region special constitutional autonomy.

In a press statement released from his office, Gul described the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, by the Modi-led BJP government as a "blatant violation of international law, United Nations Security Council resolutions, and even the Indian constitution."

“The people of Kashmir have been under siege for six years now,” he said. “The region is witnessing internet blackouts, arbitrary detentions, demographic changes, and a ruthless clampdown on media and civil society—clear tools of state oppression.

The world must wake up to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the valley.”

Gul reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support for the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community—particularly the UN, OIC, and global human rights watchdogs—to take concrete steps to pressure New Delhi to reverse its unlawful actions.

He further stated, “The silence of the international community is emboldening tyranny. Kashmir is not merely a territorial dispute—it is a test of the world’s conscience.”

As Pakistan prepares to observe Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) on August 5, Gul called for renewed national and international efforts to highlight the situation in Kashmir and hold India accountable.