- Home
- Pakistan
- Abdullah Gul slams Modi Govt ahead of Youm-e-Istehsal, calls Kashmir Move a Global Injustice
Abdullah Gul Slams Modi Govt Ahead Of Youm-e-Istehsal, Calls Kashmir Move A Global Injustice
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 09:19 PM
Mohammad Abdullah Gul, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan (TJP), has issued a scathing condemnation of the Indian government's continued occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the unilateral abrogation of Article 370A, which had granted the region special constitutional autonomy
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Mohammad Abdullah Gul, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan (TJP), has issued a scathing condemnation of the Indian government's continued occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the unilateral abrogation of Article 370A, which had granted the region special constitutional autonomy.
In a press statement released from his office, Gul described the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, by the Modi-led BJP government as a "blatant violation of international law, United Nations Security Council resolutions, and even the Indian constitution."
“The people of Kashmir have been under siege for six years now,” he said. “The region is witnessing internet blackouts, arbitrary detentions, demographic changes, and a ruthless clampdown on media and civil society—clear tools of state oppression.
The world must wake up to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the valley.”
Gul reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support for the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community—particularly the UN, OIC, and global human rights watchdogs—to take concrete steps to pressure New Delhi to reverse its unlawful actions.
He further stated, “The silence of the international community is emboldening tyranny. Kashmir is not merely a territorial dispute—it is a test of the world’s conscience.”
As Pakistan prepares to observe Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) on August 5, Gul called for renewed national and international efforts to highlight the situation in Kashmir and hold India accountable.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..5 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan5 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui5 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history6 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law6 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister7 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister7 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy7 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk7 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July7 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch7 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..7 hours ago