Abdullah Hameed Gul attends dinner on invitation of Iranian envoy

Chairman Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan Mohammad Abdullah Hameed Gul on Thursday attended the dinner of Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Argashi on the invitation of Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Raza Moghadam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Chairman Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan Mohammad Abdullah Hameed Gul on Thursday attended the dinner of Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Argashi on the invitation of Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Raza Moghadam.

On this occasion, Abdullah Gul spoke to the Iranian Ambassador and Foreign Minister on different mutual topics, said a press release.

The two leaders had a special discussion on the need of medical and educational tourism besides agreed that the new generation of the two countries should take the initiative to increase mutual ties such as promotion of medical and educational tourism and strengthening of trade relations.

The Iranian Foreign Minister appreciated the efforts of Mohammad Abdullah Hameed Gul for promoting Pak-Iran diplomatic relations.