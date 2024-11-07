Abdullah Hameed Gul Attends Dinner On Invitation Of Iranian Envoy
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Chairman Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan Mohammad Abdullah Hameed Gul on Thursday attended the dinner of Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Argashi on the invitation of Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Raza Moghadam
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Chairman Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan Mohammad Abdullah Hameed Gul on Thursday attended the dinner of Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Argashi on the invitation of Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Raza Moghadam.
On this occasion, Abdullah Gul spoke to the Iranian Ambassador and Foreign Minister on different mutual topics, said a press release.
The two leaders had a special discussion on the need of medical and educational tourism besides agreed that the new generation of the two countries should take the initiative to increase mutual ties such as promotion of medical and educational tourism and strengthening of trade relations.
The Iranian Foreign Minister appreciated the efforts of Mohammad Abdullah Hameed Gul for promoting Pak-Iran diplomatic relations.
Recent Stories
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting
Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis
Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin concessions on Ukraine
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP
Proclaimed offender netted in Taxila
World number two Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals group stage
Saba Sadiq to visit Transgender Protection Centre
"Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program to alleviate housing woes for low-income familie ..
Mexico president says had 'very cordial' call with Trump
Offering Putin Ukraine concessions 'unacceptable' for Europe: Zelensky
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at global stage in Baku8 minutes ago
-
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting2 minutes ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP8 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender netted in Taxila2 minutes ago
-
Saba Sadiq to visit Transgender Protection Centre2 minutes ago
-
"Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program to alleviate housing woes for low-income families2 minutes ago
-
HEC Sindh chairman for further improving quality of education56 minutes ago
-
Climate change poses significant challenge for underprivileged:Rubina Khalid56 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security personnel in S. Wazir ..1 hour ago
-
IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order1 hour ago
-
Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bring economic stability: Danyal Ch1 hour ago
-
Pakistan commits to building community resilience against climate change: Romina1 hour ago