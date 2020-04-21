Abdullah Hameed Gul offers property to establish quarantine center

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir and DG SFA Welfare Society Mohammad Abdullah Hameed Gul has offered his property, homes in Sargodha for establishing quarantine center in this hour of difficulty

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir and DG SFA Welfare Society Mohammad Abdullah Hameed Gul has offered his property, homes in Sargodha for establishing quarantine center in this hour of difficulty.

According to a statement issued here, the chairman said it was time to take the country out of trouble from Covid-19, by offering whatever was available to serve the people so that more people could be saved in this outbreak.

He urged upon the people to restrict their movements and extend full cooperation to the district administration. "Precaution is the best tool and take preemptive measures to fight with coronovirus" he added.