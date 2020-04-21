UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Hameed Gul Offers Property To Establish Quarantine Center

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:45 PM

Abdullah Hameed Gul offers property to establish quarantine center

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir and DG SFA Welfare Society Mohammad Abdullah Hameed Gul has offered his property, homes in Sargodha for establishing quarantine center in this hour of difficulty

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir and DG SFA Welfare Society Mohammad Abdullah Hameed Gul has offered his property, homes in Sargodha for establishing quarantine center in this hour of difficulty.

According to a statement issued here, the chairman said it was time to take the country out of trouble from Covid-19, by offering whatever was available to serve the people so that more people could be saved in this outbreak.

He urged upon the people to restrict their movements and extend full cooperation to the district administration. "Precaution is the best tool and take preemptive measures to fight with coronovirus" he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sargodha From Best

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

16 minutes ago

BIE Executive Committee recommends postponement of ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs remotes cabinet meeting ..

46 minutes ago

Earth Day 2020 is an important event to unify effo ..

46 minutes ago

Brother, sister killed in road accident

48 seconds ago

Agent held for deducting amount from Ehsaas Emerge ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.