HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Former Foreign Minister and Ex. Ambassador to United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon on Wednesday expressed condolence with PPP leader Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote over sad demise of his wife

Abdullah Hussain Haroon visited the residence of former MNA here at Latifabad and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Jamote's wife and offered fateha for the departed soul.