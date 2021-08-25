UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Ishtiaq, Hafiz Abdur Rehman Win Poster & Speech Competitions

Abdullah Ishtiaq, student of MC Higher Secondary School Allama Iqbal Road and Hafiz Abdur Rehman, student of Government High School No.2 Sammundri have won the Poster and Speech competitions respectively

District education Authority in collaboration with District Administration arranged the poster and speech competitions at Metropolitan Corporation (MPC) Hall to create awareness about dengue. More than 300 students participated in poster and speech competitions.

According to result, Abdullah Ishtiaq, student of MC Higher Secondary School Allama Iqbal Road stood first in poster competition while Malaika Shamim, student of Government Girls High School Chak 258/R-B and Maryam Rehman, student of Government Girls High School Madina Town secured 2nd and 3rd whereas Tayyah Gill got encouragement prize in this contest.

Similarly, Hafiz Abdur Rehman, student of Government High School No.2 Sammundri grabbed first position in speech contest whereas Bushra Azam Khan and Muhammad Faizan, student of Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary School got 2nd and 3rd positions respectively while Faiq Maqbol, student of Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary got appreciation award in speech competition.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was special guest on the occasion while CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sian, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed, DO Education Tahir Siddiqui, Rohail Irshad, District Coordinator for Epidemics control Dr. Zulqarnain, Educationist Akhtar Butt, Incharge Control Room Muhammad Sadiq besides principals, head teachers and students were also present on the occasion.

