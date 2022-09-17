UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Sumbal Assumes Charge Of CS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 06:31 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Planning and Development board (P&DB) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Saturday assumed the charge of Chief Secretary Punjab.

Abdullah Khan Sumbal belongs to the 23rd Common of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and has a vast experience in the fields of finance and administration.

Sumbal held important positions in various departments during his career as a civil servant.

He served as Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, Secretary Higher education,Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore and Sahiwal divisions.

