Abdullah Sumbal Remembered In Condolence Reference At Secretariat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :A condolence reference for former Federal interior secretary (late) Abdullah Khan Sumbal was held at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the senior member board of revenue, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home) and administrative secretaries of all the departments attended the condolence reference while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The condolence reference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The Administrative Secretaries' Committee paid tribute to Abdullah Khan Sumbal for his services in civil service.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that Abdullah Khan Sumbal was a hardworking and capable officer as well as a very good human being and his services in civil service would always be remembered. He remarked that the sudden death of Abdullah Khan Sumbal is a great loss for his family and the civil service.

At the end of the reference, Fateha was offered for late Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

