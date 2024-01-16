Abdullahpur Flyover To Be Completed Before Time: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In line with the instructions of the Punjab government, the mega project of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover will be completed before time.
The construction work is ongoing in full swing on the project and it will be a New Year gift to citizens in the development sector, said Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh while inspecting the construction work here on Tuesday. He said that the flyover project was being completed at a cost of Rs 1.36 billion under the supervision of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).
Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the construction work of the project. Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub Gujjar, Deputy Director Engineering Umar Iqbal, Senior Resident Engineer NESPAK Amjad Saeed and other engineers and representatives of the construction company were present.
While reviewing the quality of material and construction work, the Deputy Commissioner said flow of traffic would improve by completion of the project in addition it would meet the future needs in terms of urban development and traffic management.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on sale of substandard cylinders launches4 minutes ago
-
FESCO staff ordered to prevent theft of transformers24 minutes ago
-
Man killed over old enmity43 minutes ago
-
Four injured road mishap in DI Khan43 minutes ago
-
KP food authority crackdown against profiteers and sub standard food items43 minutes ago
-
Sindh government implements 45-day weapon ban ahead of election43 minutes ago
-
Punjab Introduces E-Registry System to Combat Fraud and Corruption in Property Transactions43 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi greets South Africa for initiating ICJ case on Palestine53 minutes ago
-
Directive to intensify crackdown against fertiliser profiteers53 minutes ago
-
Two laborers die after fell into gutter at Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar53 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes awareness camp about smog53 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Rashid held after bail rejection in May 9 case53 minutes ago