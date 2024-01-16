Open Menu

Abdullahpur Flyover To Be Completed Before Time: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In line with the instructions of the Punjab government, the mega project of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover will be completed before time.

The construction work is ongoing in full swing on the project and it will be a New Year gift to citizens in the development sector, said Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh while inspecting the construction work here on Tuesday. He said that the flyover project was being completed at a cost of Rs 1.36 billion under the supervision of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the construction work of the project. Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub Gujjar, Deputy Director Engineering Umar Iqbal, Senior Resident Engineer NESPAK Amjad Saeed and other engineers and representatives of the construction company were present.

While reviewing the quality of material and construction work, the Deputy Commissioner said flow of traffic would improve by completion of the project in addition it would meet the future needs in terms of urban development and traffic management.

