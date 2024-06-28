Abdullahpur-Jhumra flyover complete

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is expected to inaugurate the Abdullahpur-Jhumra flyover project soon.

The project has almost been completed by the Faisalabad Development Authority. It beautification continues at a fast pace while the service road on both sides of the flyover has been carpeted.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said this during the inspection of the project here on Friday. Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayyub briefed him about the project.

Deputy Director Naveed Shah, Director Engineering FDA Umar Iqbal and others were present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Punjab government had especially approved the public welfare project to facilitate motorists and manage traffic.