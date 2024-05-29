Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover To Complete Soon
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM
Railway track portion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover would be completed within a couple of days and the road project would enter the final stage
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Railway track portion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover would be completed within a couple of days and the road project would enter the final stage.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the project site and reviewed pace of work. He directed the contractor to expedite efforts for early completion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to provide relief to people as early as possible. He also ordered for in-time completion of landscaping and other work of the project and said that its daily progress would be monitored regularly.
Deputy Director Engineering Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Umar Iqbal briefed the DC and said that construction over railway track was the toughest phase of the project. However, it is being completed rapidly.
He said that carpeting of Jhumra Road has been restarted in addition to construction of service road.
He said that ramp of one side of the project was completed. It is expected that Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover would be opened for general public after mid of June this, he added.
Deputy Director Development Naveed Shah and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Capital Calling denounces illicit trade, demands tax raise on tobacco
Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report on children’s death due ..
Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year
Commissioner visits HSC exams centers to review arrangements
Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board to make ban on plastic bags e ..
Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed in Jhelum Zone
Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakistani community
DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive measures ahead of monsoon
UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology
District Coordination Committee held in Jhang
Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report on children’s death due to measles26 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year26 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board to make ban on plastic bags effective26 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakistani community26 minutes ago
-
DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive measures ahead of monsoon47 minutes ago
-
UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology47 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee held in Jhang47 minutes ago
-
CPEC second phase to be successful with best dividends ahead: Sen Mushahid1 hour ago
-
4 students to present Pakistan in IOI1 hour ago
-
Mansehra police arrest first ever female drug dealers1 hour ago
-
KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholarships among WWB employees' children1 hour ago
-
Federal Ombudsman to Hold Open Court in Jand1 hour ago