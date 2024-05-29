Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to complete soon

Railway track portion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover would be completed within a couple of days and the road project would enter the final stage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Railway track portion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover would be completed within a couple of days and the road project would enter the final stage.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the project site and reviewed pace of work. He directed the contractor to expedite efforts for early completion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to provide relief to people as early as possible. He also ordered for in-time completion of landscaping and other work of the project and said that its daily progress would be monitored regularly.

Deputy Director Engineering Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Umar Iqbal briefed the DC and said that construction over railway track was the toughest phase of the project. However, it is being completed rapidly.

He said that carpeting of Jhumra Road has been restarted in addition to construction of service road.

He said that ramp of one side of the project was completed. It is expected that Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover would be opened for general public after mid of June this, he added.

Deputy Director Development Naveed Shah and others were also present.