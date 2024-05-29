Open Menu

Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover To Complete Soon

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM

Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to complete soon

Railway track portion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover would be completed within a couple of days and the road project would enter the final stage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Railway track portion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover would be completed within a couple of days and the road project would enter the final stage.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the project site and reviewed pace of work. He directed the contractor to expedite efforts for early completion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to provide relief to people as early as possible. He also ordered for in-time completion of landscaping and other work of the project and said that its daily progress would be monitored regularly.

Deputy Director Engineering Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Umar Iqbal briefed the DC and said that construction over railway track was the toughest phase of the project. However, it is being completed rapidly.

He said that carpeting of Jhumra Road has been restarted in addition to construction of service road.

He said that ramp of one side of the project was completed. It is expected that Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover would be opened for general public after mid of June this, he added.

Deputy Director Development Naveed Shah and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Progress SITE June Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Capital Calling denounces illicit trade, demands t ..

Capital Calling denounces illicit trade, demands tax raise on tobacco

30 minutes ago
 Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza sit ..

Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation

25 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks re ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report on children’s death due ..

26 minutes ago
 Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year

Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year

26 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits HSC exams centers to review ar ..

Commissioner visits HSC exams centers to review arrangements

26 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board ..

Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board to make ban on plastic bags e ..

26 minutes ago
Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed ..

Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed in Jhelum Zone

26 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakist ..

Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakistani community

26 minutes ago
 DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive me ..

DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive measures ahead of monsoon

47 minutes ago
 UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial En ..

UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology

47 minutes ago
 District Coordination Committee held in Jhang

District Coordination Committee held in Jhang

47 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan

Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan