Abid Bhatti appointed FDA additional DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has appointed Abid Hussain Bhatti as additional director general (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

Earlier, he was working as additional deputy commissioner (Finance and Planning) Faisalabad.

The Punjab government has issued notification in this regard.

The post of FDA additional director general was lying vacant.