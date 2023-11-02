Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

(@Abdulla99267510)

An investigation officer opposed his bail plea but the court granted bail to the former Punjab police inspector against surety bond of Rs100,000.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2023) Abid Hussain alias Abid Boxer, a former Punjab police inspector, secured from a local court in the cases related to extortion and harboring fugitives.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) allowed bail to the former inspector against the surety bond of Rs100,000.

As the hearing commenced, Abid boxer appeared before ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed while his counsel representing him argued that his client had been falsely implicated in these cases and said that he had been subjected to mistreatment by the police during the custody.

The investigating officer, however, opposed his bail plea and informed the court that Abid Boxer had been re-arrested in Kasur after escaping from the police custody.

However, the court granted him bail.

According to the police, Abid Boxer faces multiple charges, including terrorism, extortion, money laundering, and other offenses, across three different police stations.

Earlier, the Lahore Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) had claimed to have uncovered evidence of extortion and money laundering involving the former police inspector. Subsequent investigations by Lahore CIA revealed that Abid Boxer owned properties worth billions, including plazas and flats. He was also implicated in extortion activities and money laundering.

The CIA alleged that Abid Boxer had demanded extortion payments from various housing societies in Islamabad and Lahore, with investigators gathering evidence to support these claims. It also revealed that the former inspector's bank account had been employed for money laundering while the bank transaction records were part of the investigation.

Twitter reacted a couple of days ago when a purported video showing the police officials subjecting him torture. The video went viral on the social media, drawing huge attention of the people.