- Home
- Pakistan
- "Abid Hussain Lashari receives Tamgha-e-imtiaz :Sindh green foundation hosts grand reception"
"Abid Hussain Lashari Receives Tamgha-e-imtiaz :Sindh Green Foundation Hosts Grand Reception"
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Green Foundation organized a grand reception in honor of Haji Abid Hussain Lashari, President of the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan and a renowned social activist, on the occasion of his announcement for the Pakistan Civil Award – Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.The event was attended by Sindh Green Foundation Chairman Ali Gul Zardari, Councilor Ali Hassan Makrani, Nasrullah Khoso, Yaseen Khaskheli, and Abdul Latif Khaskheli. The participants congratulated Haji Abid Hussain Lashari on receiving the Presidential Award and stated that he is a source of pride not only for Nawabshah and Sindh but for the entire country.
Speakers highlighted that under the leadership of Haji Abid Lashari, NDF Pakistan has been rendering outstanding services for many years in the fields of education, rehabilitation, and the promotion of rights for children with disabilities and persons with special needs. Through his tireless efforts, modern rehabilitation centers have been established in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Nawabshah, where hundreds of children are provided with free medical treatment, therapy, and education.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police on high alert during Christian worship, prayer programs2 minutes ago
-
IGP approves Rs. 2.1m medical aid for cops, families2 minutes ago
-
"Abid Hussain Lashari receives Tamgha-e-imtiaz :Sindh green foundation hosts grand reception"3 minutes ago
-
CM initiates allotment of 750 free flats for industrial workers3 minutes ago
-
Bahrain Extends Solidarity and Support to Pakistan Amid Flood Devastation22 minutes ago
-
DPM, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser review bilateral ties23 minutes ago
-
Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon chairs meeting regarding, health, development projects23 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt takes all measures to provide relief to flood victims: Muqam32 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviewed dengue situation in Murree32 minutes ago
-
Syed Hajver National Conference, Sufi Poetry Festival held32 minutes ago
-
95pc work on safe city project completed, says RPO32 minutes ago
-
95% compensation paid to flood victims in mansehra: Asad Lodhi32 minutes ago