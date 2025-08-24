Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

"Abid Hussain Lashari receives Tamgha-e-imtiaz :Sindh green foundation hosts grand reception"

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Green Foundation organized a grand reception in honor of Haji Abid Hussain Lashari, President of the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan and a renowned social activist, on the occasion of his announcement for the Pakistan Civil Award – Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.The event was attended by Sindh Green Foundation Chairman Ali Gul Zardari, Councilor Ali Hassan Makrani, Nasrullah Khoso, Yaseen Khaskheli, and Abdul Latif Khaskheli. The participants congratulated Haji Abid Hussain Lashari on receiving the Presidential Award and stated that he is a source of pride not only for Nawabshah and Sindh but for the entire country.

Speakers highlighted that under the leadership of Haji Abid Lashari, NDF Pakistan has been rendering outstanding services for many years in the fields of education, rehabilitation, and the promotion of rights for children with disabilities and persons with special needs. Through his tireless efforts, modern rehabilitation centers have been established in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Nawabshah, where hundreds of children are provided with free medical treatment, therapy, and education.

More Stories From Pakistan