Abid Kashmiri laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Veteran actor Abid Kashmiri was laid to rest in the Shadbagh graveyard here on Sunday.

His funeral prayer was led by Qari Zubair at Goal Ground, Shadbagh.

Film, tv and stage actors including Aurangzeb Leghari, Amanat Chan, Sohail Ahmed, Sarahar Butt, Jawad Butt, Khalid Moeen Butt, Khalid Abbas Dar, Irfan Hashmi, Nawaz Anjum, Jawad Wasim, Hamid Rana, Naseem Vicky, Pervez Khan and a large number of local people and fans participated.