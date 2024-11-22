Abid Lashari Receives Lifetime Achievement Award For Disability Rights Advocacy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Abid Lashari, President of the National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, has been honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by The Shine Welfare Foundation during the Provincial Conference on Disability of Punjab, held in Lahore.
The award, presented by Dr Khalid Jamil, also known as "Big Brother," recognizes Lashari’s invaluable contributions to advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs) and his dedicated efforts in providing rehabilitation services, particularly for children with intellectual disabilities in Sindh.
The event was organized by The Shine Welfare Foundation with support from the Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) and Trust for Democratic education and Accountability (TDEA) Islamabad.
The conference brought together disability rights activists, policy makers and community leaders to discuss and advance inclusive policies.
Expressing his gratitude, Lashari stated, “This recognition is not just a personal honour but a testament to the collective efforts of all who work tirelessly for the empowerment of persons with disabilities.
I thank the organizers for their support and appreciation.” Under Mr Lashari’s leadership, NDF Pakistan has emerged as a pioneering organization addressing disability rights and rehabilitation, championing inclusivity and ensuring the well-being of children with intellectual disabilities across the country.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA seeks cancellations of Bushra Bibi's bail1 minute ago
-
Infant, grandmother killed in road accident1 minute ago
-
LHC orders schools to provide student transport after winter break1 minute ago
-
PHC holds seminar at KEMU to raise awareness against quackery1 minute ago
-
PU CCP organises 7th international conference on mental health1 minute ago
-
Senate chairman explores NEOC, lauds technology-driven disaster response system2 minutes ago
-
Firdous Awan resigns as IPP central secretary information11 minutes ago
-
One killed, 2 injured over monetary dispute12 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad reaffirms commitment to healthcare improvement12 minutes ago
-
Lahore ranked at number one in terms of smog, air pollution12 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on Pakistan-US relations with CSIS delegation21 minutes ago
-
SC rejects petition seeking direct vote for minorities21 minutes ago