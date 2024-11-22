Abid Lashari Receives Lifetime Achievement Award for Disability Rights Advocacy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Abid Lashari, President of the National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, has been honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by The Shine Welfare Foundation during the Provincial Conference on Disability of Punjab, held in Lahore.

The award, presented by Dr Khalid Jamil, also known as "Big Brother," recognizes Lashari’s invaluable contributions to advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs) and his dedicated efforts in providing rehabilitation services, particularly for children with intellectual disabilities in Sindh.

The event was organized by The Shine Welfare Foundation with support from the Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) and Trust for Democratic education and Accountability (TDEA) Islamabad.

The conference brought together disability rights activists, policy makers and community leaders to discuss and advance inclusive policies.

Expressing his gratitude, Lashari stated, “This recognition is not just a personal honour but a testament to the collective efforts of all who work tirelessly for the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

I thank the organizers for their support and appreciation.” Under Mr Lashari’s leadership, NDF Pakistan has emerged as a pioneering organization addressing disability rights and rehabilitation, championing inclusivity and ensuring the well-being of children with intellectual disabilities across the country.