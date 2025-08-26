Abid Lashari To Attend SANA Convention In USA
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) President of the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, Abid Hussain Lashari, has departed for Houston, Texas, USA, to participate in the SANA Convention 2025.
Lashari, a proud recipient of the prestigious Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s highest civil awards, will represent Pakistan at the convention.
During the event, he will highlight his extensive services in Sindh for the empowerment of persons with disabilities, with a special focus on children with intellectual disabilities.
His participation aims to showcase Pakistan’s efforts in disability inclusion and rehabilitation and to build stronger connections with the international community for advancing the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.
