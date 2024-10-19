Abid lauds NAVTTC’s newly designed mountaineering, snow guiding courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) An Experienced Mountaineer from Sadpara, Abid Asad Saturday lauded the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) newly designed courses in mountaineering and snow guiding to empower local climbers.

“NAVTTC’s new professional mountaineering courses are a game-changer for climbers in Pakistan, raising our standards to an international level,” said a press release issued here.

He further said that he was very grateful to NAVTTC for empowering local climbers and paving the way for a brighter future in adventure tourism.

Abid Ali began his climbing journey with a 6000m peak and later submitted K2 in 2021 and Nanga Parbat in 2023.

Ashraf Hussain, son of renowned mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara, praised NAVTTC’s initiative to design mountaineering and snow guide courses. He encouraged young people to take admission in these courses which would help new generations in learning advanced skills and assist experienced mountaineers in acquiring new techniques.

He said that the present government was also supporting the mountaineering field both locally and internationally.