UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abid Malhi’s Arrest: CCPO Orders To Arrest SP CIA For Not Taking Him Into Confidence

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 05:21 PM

Abid Malhi’s arrest: CCPO orders to arrest SP CIA for not taking him into confidence

Both the officers Umar Sheikh and Asim Iftikhar exchanged heated words after Mr. Iftikhar got late to reach there. At this, the CCPO ordered to arrest him. However, CIA SP got furious and left the meeting after he heard the directives for his detainment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh ordered to arrest Crimes Investigation Agency (CIA) SP Asim Iftikhar over a verbal clash, a local tv reported.

CCPO Umar Sheikh had summoned Asim Iftikhar at the safe city office just to explain as to why he was not he was not taken into confidence regarding the matter of Abid Malhi’s arrest—the main suspect in Motorway gang-rape case.

Both the officers Umar Sheikh and Asim Iftikhar exchanged heated words after Mr. Iftikhar got late to reach there.

At this, the CCPO ordered to arrest him. However, CIA SP got furious and left the meeting after he heard the directives for his detainment.

Later, the CCPO lodged a complaint to file a case against Asim Iftikhar but no action was taken as the other senior officials also got involved in the matter to get it resolved.

The sources said that Asim Iftikhar would be removed from his post after verbal clash with the CCPO.

Abid Malhi was arrested from Faisalabad by the Model Town’s CIA poloce after the father of the main suspect asked them to come and arrest his son from the home.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Motorway CIA Post TV From

Recent Stories

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Naval Chief ..

16 minutes ago

OIC Reaffirms its Solidarity with the Republic of ..

22 minutes ago

Huawei joins hands with HEC to start roadshows for ..

24 minutes ago

PM directs to make issuance of NOCs for constructi ..

25 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja advises Misbahul Haq to give up his old ..

27 minutes ago

Over 250 Rescuers to perform duty on Safar-ul-Muza ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.