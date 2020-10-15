Abid Malhi’s arrest: CCPO orders to arrest SP CIA for not taking him into confidence

(@fidahassanain)

Both the officers Umar Sheikh and Asim Iftikhar exchanged heated words after Mr. Iftikhar got late to reach there. At this, the CCPO ordered to arrest him. However, CIA SP got furious and left the meeting after he heard the directives for his detainment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh ordered to arrest Crimes Investigation Agency (CIA) SP Asim Iftikhar over a verbal clash, a local tv reported.

CCPO Umar Sheikh had summoned Asim Iftikhar at the safe city office just to explain as to why he was not he was not taken into confidence regarding the matter of Abid Malhi’s arrest—the main suspect in Motorway gang-rape case.

Both the officers Umar Sheikh and Asim Iftikhar exchanged heated words after Mr. Iftikhar got late to reach there.

At this, the CCPO ordered to arrest him. However, CIA SP got furious and left the meeting after he heard the directives for his detainment.

Later, the CCPO lodged a complaint to file a case against Asim Iftikhar but no action was taken as the other senior officials also got involved in the matter to get it resolved.

The sources said that Asim Iftikhar would be removed from his post after verbal clash with the CCPO.

Abid Malhi was arrested from Faisalabad by the Model Town’s CIA poloce after the father of the main suspect asked them to come and arrest his son from the home.