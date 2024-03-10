Abid Qadri Elected POA President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Additional IGP (retd) Abid Qadri has been elected as president of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).
He visited the POA office and officially took charge as the association chairman.
Director General Pakistan Police sports board and Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara and Chief Sports Officer DIG Athar Ismail visited the office of Pakistan Olympic Association and on behalf of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, both officers congratulated additional IGP (retd) Abid Qadri and presented a bouquet.
Abid Qadri also toured both officers to Pakistan Olympic Association and briefed them about the historical items, shields, prizes, uniforms and other antiques presented in the gallery. Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board Riaz Nazir Gara and Chief Sports Officer Athar Ismail also wrote their comments in the visitor's book.
