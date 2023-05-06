UrduPoint.com

Abid Sher Ali Accuses IK, Saqib Nisar, Others Of Sabotaging CPEC, Derailing Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Abid Sher Ali accuses IK, Saqib Nisar, others of sabotaging CPEC, derailing economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Abid Sher Ali, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), has demanded the arrest and imprisonment of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for deliberately stalling the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to isolate Pakistan, promote their own interests, which has led to the current economic situation in Pakistan.

Addressing media representatives on Saturday, Abid Sher Ali, a former Federal state minister said sabotaging the CPEC was part of an insidious conspiracy masterminded by Khan and Nisar. He blamed Imran, Saqib Nisar and their accomplices for conspiring against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for providing an open field to Imran Khan.

He said that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was the mastermind behind the plot to derail Pakistan's journey towards development and happiness.

Sher Ali called for the stolen money of the Pakistani nation to be returned and for investigations to be conducted into other scandals. He also blamed Imran Khan for hiding in the bucket and trying to discredit the Pakistani army.

The PML-N leader also criticized the judges who declared former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif disqualified and targeted his family. He argued that Sharif was the main architect of CPEC and ending electricity crises and that it was time to acknowledge that Pakistan's progress was derailed by insidious conspiracies. Sher Ali demanded justice for the Pakistani people and the return of the nation's stolen wealth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice Prime Minister Army Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Abid Sher Ali CPEC Progress Money Muslim Family Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imdaad Group delegation

25 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

55 minutes ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

2 hours ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.