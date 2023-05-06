Abid Sher Ali accuses IK, Saqib Nisar, others of sabotaging CPEC, derailing economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Abid Sher Ali, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), has demanded the arrest and imprisonment of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for deliberately stalling the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to isolate Pakistan, promote their own interests, which has led to the current economic situation in Pakistan.

Addressing media representatives on Saturday, Abid Sher Ali, a former Federal state minister said sabotaging the CPEC was part of an insidious conspiracy masterminded by Khan and Nisar. He blamed Imran, Saqib Nisar and their accomplices for conspiring against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for providing an open field to Imran Khan.

He said that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was the mastermind behind the plot to derail Pakistan's journey towards development and happiness.

Sher Ali called for the stolen money of the Pakistani nation to be returned and for investigations to be conducted into other scandals. He also blamed Imran Khan for hiding in the bucket and trying to discredit the Pakistani army.

The PML-N leader also criticized the judges who declared former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif disqualified and targeted his family. He argued that Sharif was the main architect of CPEC and ending electricity crises and that it was time to acknowledge that Pakistan's progress was derailed by insidious conspiracies. Sher Ali demanded justice for the Pakistani people and the return of the nation's stolen wealth.