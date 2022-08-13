Abid Sher confident to win NA-108 seat in by-polls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Abid Sher Ali said on Saturday that people's mandate was stolen through a conspiracy in 2018 election, but this time they would take a revenge and he would win NA-108 seat in by-election with the help of his voters.

Talking to the media after submitting his nomination papers here, he said the PML-N had deep roots among masses and the party would make all decisions within the political arena. Former state minister said voters of NA-108 constituency were fully charged now and they would not only vote for the PML-N candidate but also guard their mandate till the last.

He said that load-shedding, unemployment, poverty and lawlessness increased during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The previous government ruined the economy, he added. He said he would not file any objections against Imran Khan's nomination papers.

"We have full trust in people and they would decide his fate," he added.

Abid Sher Ali said the country made tremendous progress during the PML-N's previous era. He said Nawaz Sharif was also expected to come back and provide guideline to the party.

About reconciliation between Chaudhry Sher Ali and Rana Sanaullah Khan, he said, "All PML-N workers had full faith in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and we would jointly teach a lesson to our political rivals." To another question, he said, "We believe in expression of speech, but no one would be allowed to give humiliating remarks against the Pak Army."Chaudhry Sher Ali also submitted nomination papers as a covering candidate for by-election in NA-108.

A large number of PML-N workers were also present during the paper submission process. They raised slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif, Chaudhry Sher Ali and Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali.