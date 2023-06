QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Abida Kakar has been appointed as Controller of Examinations Balochistan education board, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

For the first time in the history of Balochistan, a woman has been appointed as the Controller of Examinations.

Abida Kakar was earlier serving as DDO Education, the handout further read.