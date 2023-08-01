Open Menu

Abida Kakar Assumes Charge As Controller Of BBISE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Abida Kakar assumes charge as controller of BBISE

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Abida Kakar assumed charge as Controller of Examinations of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Quetta on Monday.

According to a press release issued here, first time in the history of Balochistan Board, a woman has been taken as Controller of BBISE.

After taking charge, Madam Abida Kakar visited the marking branch in the board office where she was briefed about the sector in detail by a concerned official.

She also instructed the staff to complete the marking of the papers soon so that the results of FSC, FA could be announced soon.

She was accompanied by Deputy Controller Qazi Anwar during the visit.

She also assured the staff of the Board that measures would be taken to address their problems.

