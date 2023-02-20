UrduPoint.com

Abiding By Dept Rules, Regulation Ensures Transparency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Abiding by dept rules, regulation ensures transparency

Joint Secretary Power Division, Ghulam Rasool Monday stressed the need of following departmental rules and regulations for ensuring transparency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Joint Secretary Power Division, Ghulam Rasool Monday stressed the need of following departmental rules and regulations for ensuring transparency.

Addressing a meeting of Audit paras of operations circles and other formations at Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), he said that department's laws should be abided by for transparency in the matters.

Among others the meeting was attended by DG Audit (Power), Sheikh Nadeem Amjad and Chief Auditor Power Planning & Monitoring, Basharat Ali.

The officials stated that MEPCO Headquarters, circles had performed well as far as audit paras were concerned.

They said a time period of 15 days to 3 months had been extended to the officers concerned for the paras where more explanation was required.

The meeting discussed audit paras of 2020-21 and 2021-22.

MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mehr Allahyar Burwana and Finance Director, Mian Mahmood Ansar briefed the meeting in length.

The SEs clarifed about 22 paras about their circles, said a news release issued here on Monday.

Related Topics

Multan Company MEPCO

Recent Stories

Drive launched to educate road users about traffic ..

Drive launched to educate road users about traffic laws

2 minutes ago
 Hungary Hopes to Work With China on Ukraine Settle ..

Hungary Hopes to Work With China on Ukraine Settlement Together - Hungarian Fore ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioners, DCs asked to maintain food prices i ..

Commissioners, DCs asked to maintain food prices in Ramadan

2 minutes ago
 Biden Saw Security Team Bringing Risks to Manageab ..

Biden Saw Security Team Bringing Risks to Manageable Level During Trip to Kiev - ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Declaration 3.0 sets ambitious goals to el ..

Sharjah Declaration 3.0 sets ambitious goals to eliminate cervical cancer from t ..

58 minutes ago
 Cotton off-season management be accelerated to fig ..

Cotton off-season management be accelerated to fight out Pink Bollworm, says off ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.