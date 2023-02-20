Abiding by dept rules, regulation ensures transparency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Joint Secretary Power Division, Ghulam Rasool Monday stressed the need of following departmental rules and regulations for ensuring transparency.

Addressing a meeting of Audit paras of operations circles and other formations at Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), he said that department's laws should be abided by for transparency in the matters.

Among others the meeting was attended by DG Audit (Power), Sheikh Nadeem Amjad and Chief Auditor Power Planning & Monitoring, Basharat Ali.

The officials stated that MEPCO Headquarters, circles had performed well as far as audit paras were concerned.

They said a time period of 15 days to 3 months had been extended to the officers concerned for the paras where more explanation was required.

The meeting discussed audit paras of 2020-21 and 2021-22.

MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mehr Allahyar Burwana and Finance Director, Mian Mahmood Ansar briefed the meeting in length.

The SEs clarifed about 22 paras about their circles, said a news release issued here on Monday.