Open Menu

ABISE Announces HSSC Part-I, II Exams 2024 Schedule

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ABISE announces HSSC Part-I, II exams 2024 schedule

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) Tuesday has issued a notification regarding the schedule for the annual second examinations of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part-I and Part-II for the year 2024, which will commence on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

All registered educational institutions, both public and private, are instructed to submit their students' admission forms online through the Board's website at www.biseatd.edu.pk. The FBISE administration has directed the students to attach a certified passport-sized photograph (1.25x1.5 inches) with the form.

The last date for submitting the admission form with normal fees is October 15, 2024, while the dates for double and triple fees are October 22, 2024, and October 29, 2024, respectively. For regular and private students, the normal fee for Part-I is 2,200 PKR, the double fee is 3,400 PKR, and the triple fee is 4,600 PKR. Similarly, for Part-II, the normal fee is 2,500 PKR, the double fee is 3,700 PKR, and the triple fee is 4,900 PKR.

Details for fee improvement for marks are also provided. The normal fee for improving marks in one, two, or three subjects is 2,500 PKR, the double fee is 3,700 PKR, and the triple fee is 4,900 PKR. For improving marks in four to seven subjects, the normal fee is 3,000 PKR, the double fee is 4,500 PKR, and the triple fee is 6,000 PKR. For more than seven subjects, the normal fee is 3,500 PKR, the double fee is 5,000 PKR, and the triple fee is 6,500 PKR.

The fee for creating an examination center is 80,000 PKR, the gazette fee is 500 PKR, the fee for changing an examination center is 5,000 PKR, and the writer/amenities fee is 3,000 PKR. All students are instructed to submit their admission forms before the deadline of October 15, 2024, as no forms will be accepted after this date, regardless of whether they are sent by post or submitted by hand. This notice was issued on September 26, 2024, by the Controller of Examinations, Educational Board Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Pakistani Rupee BISE September October November FBISE HSSC Post All

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

2 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

2 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

2 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

3 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

3 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

5 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

5 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

6 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

6 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan