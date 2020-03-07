UrduPoint.com
ABISE Bans Sale Of Pocket Guides,other Material In 300 Yards Of Examination Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:52 PM

On the directives of provincial government Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Saturday banned the sale of pocket guides and photo state in the 300 yards area of examination centers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives of provincial government Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) Saturday banned the sale of pocket guides and photo state in the 300 yards area of examination centers.

Provincial government issues directives to discourage cheating and unfair means culture from examinations. ABISE has already announced the schedule of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2020 which would commence from 13th March.

In SSC annual 2020 examination 84338 candidates would appear in the science group, 36949 would appear in the humanities group including 74222 male students and 47062 female students. 62968 students would appear in SSC 9th grade and 59016 students would appear in grade 10 examination.

ABISE has established 472 examination centers all across the Hazara division where 159 centers were dedicated to female candidates.

ABISE was the first educational board in Pakistan who has installed CCTV cameras in examination centers to monitor stated that to physically monitor the examination process besides CCV tv camera BISE also deputed 350 male and 50 female Inspectors including 2500 supervisory staff.

To avoid any untoward situation during the examination 300 yards of all examination centers would be out of bound except candidates and concerned staff and imposed a ban on the show of arms while section 144 shall be imposed in all centers.

Police would impose heavy fines on photo state machines those would found working near the examination centers during the examination process, board officials disclosed.

After complete body search candidates would be allowed to enter the examination centers and no candidates would be allowed to bring a mobile phone.

