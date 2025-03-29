ABISE shifts examination centers from private to government schools in Hazara division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) In a major development aimed at ensuring transparency and security in the examination process, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to shift all examination centers previously set up in private schools to government schools and colleges for the upcoming SSC Annual-I Examination 2025.

The decision was made following directives from the Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during a high-level meeting on March 20, 2025.

According to the Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) notification a total of 148 private schools of Hazara division including district Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, and Battagram will no longer serve as examination centers.

Instead, students will now take their exams in designated government institutions.

Officials have stated that the move is intended to uphold the integrity of the examination system by providing a more controlled and structured environment for students. By shifting centers to government schools and colleges, authorities aim to minimize the risk of malpractice and ensure a fair examination process.

All concerned students and institutions have been advised to take note of these changes and make necessary arrangements accordingly. For further details or inquiries, stakeholders can contact the relevant examination board.