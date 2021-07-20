ABISE takes foolproof measures for SSC,HSSC examination 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) Tuesday took foolproof measures for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School (HSSC) examination 2021 to curb cheating culture and conduct examination in a transparent manner .

This was disclosed by Chairman ABISE Professor Mukhtiar Ahmed and Secretary Zafar Arbab Abbassi while addressing a press conference.

Professor Mukhtiar Ahmed said that we have installed Close Circuit tv (CCTV) cameras on 744 examination centers across Hazra division for monitoring of examination process, 2103 members of ABISE inspection teams were also deputed for the checking of examination centers while our complaint cell was working round the clock, adding he said.

Secretary ABISE said that besides ABISE inspection teams provincial monitoring teams were also visiting examination centers to ensure the transparent examination while we have also assured implementation of Coronavirus SOPs at all examination centers.

He further said that SSC and HSSC part one examinations for 10th and 12 grades were successfully conducted, now 2nd part of the examination for both 9th and 11th grade would be held from July 27.

While giving the details of SSC and HSSC examinations Zafar Arbad said that a total of 204906 male and female students have appeared including 125106 students for the SSC examination and 79800 for in HSSC examination.

Similarly, 62,616 students are participating in class IX, 62,490 students in class X, 38,900 students in class XI and 40,843 students in class XII, adding he said.

Secretary ABISE disclosed that to monitor all examination center a central control room was established which was monitoring the examination process from day one to the end, whenever any of the students found cheating they were caught by the CCTV cameras and strict action were also taken against them.