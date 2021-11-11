Ablution water of shrines to be used for irrigating trees, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division,Dr Irshad Ahmad, paid visit to under-construction storage site to preserve ablution water here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Irshad Ahmad said that Punjab government was going to introduce unique project to prevent wastage of water in city of Saints as plants would be irrigated through water used for ablution at shrines.

The ablution water of the pilgrims would be used for tree planting as the project concerned has the capacity of 7000 gallons of water storage at a time.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) water tanks would get water from storage and use it for irrigating trees.

He said"Water will be filtered and stored and added that the project was important for maintaining under ground water level."Commissioner ordered grass cutting and cleanliness of wash rooms at Fort Qasim Bagh.

He also inspected under construction road at Fort Qasim Bagh.