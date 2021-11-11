UrduPoint.com

Ablution Water Of Shrines To Be Used For Irrigating Trees, Says Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Ablution water of shrines to be used for irrigating trees, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division,Dr Irshad Ahmad, paid visit to under-construction storage site to preserve ablution water here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Irshad Ahmad said that Punjab government was going to introduce unique project to prevent wastage of water in city of Saints as plants would be irrigated through water used for ablution at shrines.

The ablution water of the pilgrims would be used for tree planting as the project concerned has the capacity of 7000 gallons of water storage at a time.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) water tanks would get water from storage and use it for irrigating trees.

He said"Water will be filtered and stored and added that the project was important for maintaining under ground water level."Commissioner ordered grass cutting and cleanliness of wash rooms at Fort Qasim Bagh.

He also inspected under construction road at Fort Qasim Bagh.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Water Visit Road SITE Bagh From

Recent Stories

Argentina basketball legend Luis Scola keen to ope ..

Argentina basketball legend Luis Scola keen to open an academy in Dubai

1 minute ago
 First look of Sinf-e-Aahan unveils ‘women of ste ..

First look of Sinf-e-Aahan unveils ‘women of steel’

12 minutes ago
 PCB plans to launch women’s PSL in Asia

PCB plans to launch women’s PSL in Asia

41 minutes ago
 UAE stresses importance of preventative action in ..

UAE stresses importance of preventative action in addressing exclusion, inequali ..

46 minutes ago
 Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 hour ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal ..

Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal Amendments With Switzerland

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.