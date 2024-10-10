Open Menu

Abolishing Agreements With Five Power Plants To Further Reduce Tariff: Awais

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Abolishing agreements with five power plants to further reduce tariff: Awais

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Thursday said that government has canceled the agreements

with five power plants aimed at reducing power tariff in near future. Abolishing agreements with power plants including Saba power plant, Lalpeer, Rosh, Atlas and Habco, would save 411 billion rupee of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We congratulate prime minister, army chief and the whole nation for closing the power plants which are not producing results but wasting heavy amount of this nation, he said.

The credit goes to the team of "National Task Force" for achieving this milestone, he said. The government is trying to

provide maximum relief to people in the power sector and for this, all necessary measures have been taken to achieve the objectives, he added.

