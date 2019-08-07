Abolishing status of Kashmir by India a war crime act: Shireen Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari said that abolishing status of Kashmir by India was a war crime act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari said that abolishing status of Kashmir by India was a war crime act.

We have written a letter to United Nations regarding use of cluster bombs by India across the Line of Control and in Occupied Kashmir valley, she stated while talking to a private news channel.

As per UN charter and Geneva Convention, the Kashmir was a disputed territory between India and Pakistan, she said.

India had already admitted that Kashmir was a disputed issue between the two states, the minister added.

If India wanted war on Kashmir then Pakistan could never be a silent spectator, Shireen Mazari said.

The Indian government had broken its constitution and we should request United Nations for emergency meeting regarding the matter of Kashmir, she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at United States level, she said.

Mazari said President Donald Trump had offered mediation on Kashmir during recent visit of Pakistan's premier.

To a question, the minister said Opposition should show seriousness over the current situation in Kashmir.

