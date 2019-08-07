Abolishing status of Kashmir by India war crime act, says Dr. Shireen M Mazari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari said that abolishing status of Kashmir by India was a war crime act

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari said that abolishing status of Kashmir by India was a war crime act. She said as per UN charter and Geneva Convention, the Kashmir was a disputed territory between India and Pakistan adding that the India had already admitted that Kashmir was a disputed issue between the two countries.Indian government had broken its constitution and asked United Nations for emergency meeting regarding the matter of Kashmir.

Dr Mazari said the violence India is carrying out in Indian Occupied Kashmir is clearly ethnic cleansing and genocide.

She was addressing the second day of a joint session of the parliament held on Wednesday to discuss Pakistan's future course of action in the wake of India's decision to revoke Article 370-special constitutional status of IOK.Dr Mazari said India's actions in occupied Kashmir were tantamount to War Crimes done by a rogue government.

She said the resolutions of UNSC, which recognizes Kashmir as a disputed territory, had been violated. India has committed an internationally recognized war crime; we are obligated to tell the whole world.