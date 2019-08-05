Abolition of article 370 to yield dire consequences: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry said that due to only two articles, Kashmiri's felt that Kashmir is of them but now revocation of Article 370 by India will yield dire consequences

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry said that due to only two articles, Kashmiri's felt that Kashmir is of them but now revocation of Article 370 by India will yield dire consequences .Chaudhry said that today India of Gandhi has come to end.Talking to a private media channel on Monday Fawad Chaudhry said that due to abolition of Article 370 , severe reaction of Hurriyat leaders will come, because politicians including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah who were in favour of India have also been kept under house arrest by India.

He said today every man belonging to any sect is standing against Indian atrocities.India is moving with the ideology of power and today India of Ghandi has ended and now India has given its atrocities a legal shape, Chaudhry added.He said Prime Minister Imran Khan along with military leadership always talked on solution of Kashmir dispute but now India has put all matters on back burner due to which situation will become more tense.