UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abolition Of PLWD Job Quota Inexcusable

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:21 AM

Abolition of PLWD job quota inexcusable

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is appalled to learn of the government’s decision to abolish the two percent public and private company employment quota for persons living with disabilities (PLWDs), by deleting Section 459 of the Companies Act 2017 through a presidential ordinance in May

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is appalled to learn of the government’s decision to abolish the two percent public and private company employment quota for persons living with disabilities (PLWDs), by deleting Section 459 of the Companies Act 2017 through a presidential ordinance in May.

It is deeply ironic that such a decision was made barely four months after the National Assembly passed the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2020 – a bill in which the Minister for Human Rights took a special interest. It is more ironic still that this decision has been made even as the federal government claims to protect people’s right to work in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

That PLWDs, already marginalised, should be stripped of this protection so lightly is inexcusable.

HRCP would like to remind the government that Pakistan is a state party to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and is therefore bound to comply with all its provisions on work and employment for PLWDs. The Commission strongly urges the government to reverse its decision on the job quota immediately and focus on providing fairer, better labour protection to PLWDs.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Company Job May 2017 2020 All Government Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 1, 621 deaths after 76, 398 cases ..

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 2, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE smart plans paid off during coron ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

11 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.