UrduPoint.com

Abolition Of "selection Committee" Makes Imran Khan Irreverent In Politics: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser And Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Abolition of "selection committee" makes Imran Khan irreverent in politics: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s chief Imran Khan had become irrelevant in politics due to the abolition of his favourite "selection committee" which selected him in 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s chief Imran Khan had become irrelevant in politics due to the abolition of his favourite "selection committee" which selected him in 2018.

Addressing the party workers convention at Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, she said the selectors of Imran Khan had gone home and were perturbed right now due to their failed experience. So the operation "launch Imran Khan " has met a tragic end, and with its ending, conspiracies were also finished, she added.

Referring to former chief justice Saqib Nisar's clean chit to Imran, she said "Baba Rehmat" had proved himself as "Baba Zahmat." Commenting on the economic crisis, she said those who ruled the country for four years were responsible for the problems of the people.

She blamed Imran Khan for skyrocketing inflation in the country due to his agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Imran Khan was hiding in his Zaman Park residence after mortgaging the country with IMF, she added.

On the other hand, Maryam said, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had also inked an agreement with IMF but did not raise prices.

The flour was available at Rs 35 per kg during his entire tenure whereas gross domestic product (GDP) growth was over 6 per cent as compared to negative growth during Imran's tenure.

She asked the people to imagine the economic destruction if Imran Khan once again came to power for the next five years.

Continuing to take Imran Khan to task, the PML-N's chief organiser said the household expenses of Imran Khan were being borne by someone else as he had no source of income. "Imran will have to answer his long tale of corruption and corrupt practices." Referring to Imran's statement, she said Imran Khan was in search of "crutches" as "one hand cannot clap so he was looking for the other hand".

She said the PML-N was not afraid of elections but those who were selected in 2018 were fearful of elections due to selectors' irrelevancy.

She directed the party workers to gear up preparations for a clean sweep in upcoming elections. "We will have to win the upcoming elections in Islamabad."The PML-N has served the people by giving youth laptops and scholarships and by bringing 22 hours-long loadshedding to zero level and it would continue serving the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice Corruption Islamabad IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz 2018 Muslim Agreement Flour

Recent Stories

Health department to organize Cricket Match on Sun ..

Health department to organize Cricket Match on Sunday

36 seconds ago
 State govt committed to empower youth; Azad Jammu ..

State govt committed to empower youth; Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minist ..

37 seconds ago
 Flury upstages favourites to win 'unreal' world do ..

Flury upstages favourites to win 'unreal' world downhill gold

15 minutes ago
 Addl IGP visits cricket stadium to review security ..

Addl IGP visits cricket stadium to review security arrangements

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of Warburton murder in ..

15 minutes ago
 WASA clarifies about SHC's notice in petition rega ..

WASA clarifies about SHC's notice in petition regarding salary, benefits of dece ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.