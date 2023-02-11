Abolition of "selection committee" makes Imran Khan irreverent in politics: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s chief Imran Khan had become irrelevant in politics due to the abolition of his favourite "selection committee" which selected him in 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s chief Imran Khan had become irrelevant in politics due to the abolition of his favourite "selection committee" which selected him in 2018.

Addressing the party workers convention at Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, she said the selectors of Imran Khan had gone home and were perturbed right now due to their failed experience. So the operation "launch Imran Khan " has met a tragic end, and with its ending, conspiracies were also finished, she added.

Referring to former chief justice Saqib Nisar's clean chit to Imran, she said "Baba Rehmat" had proved himself as "Baba Zahmat." Commenting on the economic crisis, she said those who ruled the country for four years were responsible for the problems of the people.

She blamed Imran Khan for skyrocketing inflation in the country due to his agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Imran Khan was hiding in his Zaman Park residence after mortgaging the country with IMF, she added.

On the other hand, Maryam said, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had also inked an agreement with IMF but did not raise prices.

The flour was available at Rs 35 per kg during his entire tenure whereas gross domestic product (GDP) growth was over 6 per cent as compared to negative growth during Imran's tenure.

She asked the people to imagine the economic destruction if Imran Khan once again came to power for the next five years.

Continuing to take Imran Khan to task, the PML-N's chief organiser said the household expenses of Imran Khan were being borne by someone else as he had no source of income. "Imran will have to answer his long tale of corruption and corrupt practices." Referring to Imran's statement, she said Imran Khan was in search of "crutches" as "one hand cannot clap so he was looking for the other hand".

She said the PML-N was not afraid of elections but those who were selected in 2018 were fearful of elections due to selectors' irrelevancy.

She directed the party workers to gear up preparations for a clean sweep in upcoming elections. "We will have to win the upcoming elections in Islamabad."The PML-N has served the people by giving youth laptops and scholarships and by bringing 22 hours-long loadshedding to zero level and it would continue serving the masses.