About 0.1 Mln Saplings To Be Planted In Torghar: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 07:24 PM

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Torgarh District Forest Division Monday kicked off forestation drive and started distribution of free plants amongst the locals.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Torgarh Muhammad Fawad Khan, DFO Sardar Muhammad Saleem and Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Jadba Sahibzada Saleem distributed free plants.

While speaking on the occasion, DC said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan we will continue such activities throughout the district to make Clean and Green Pakistan a reality.

He further said that during the current plantation drive more than 0.1 million saplings will be distributed free of cost in Torgarh district.

DFO Sardar Muhammad Saleem said that the effects of climate change are increasing rapidly all over the world while the only solution is tree plantation and we have to plant more and more trees to make the environment cleaner.

He said that the forest department officials would also ensure the safety of the plants that have already been planted in the mountains and other places of the district so that these plants would not be harmed.

The locals should help the forest department and others on every level to fulfill their national duty by participating in tree planting, adding the DFO said.

He said that we have informed the people that those who wish to plant trees should contact the Forest Department of Torghar and especially the youth of Jadba should take part in this campaign so that Torghar district can be as green as other districts.

More Stories From Pakistan

