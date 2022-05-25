About 0.8 million kids being vaccinated against polio in Muzaffargarh

About 0.8 million kids below five year old are being vaccinated against polio in district Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :About 0.8 million kids below five year old are being vaccinated against polio in district Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, Deputy Commission Ali Anaan Qamar urged the parents to get their kids vaccinated against the Polio.

The polio teams would continue providing doses to kids till May 27.

He informed that 2500 teams were assigned for this task.

The teams were paying door to door visit and the citizens should cooperate with them, he urged.