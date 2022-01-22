UrduPoint.com

About 100 Employees Of Islamabad Airport Test Positive For Coronavirus

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2022 | 04:13 PM

About 100 employees of Islamabad airport test positive for Coronavirus

Some of the officers including director, joint director, assistant director and ATC control were detected with Omicron variant.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2022) As nearly 100 employees of Islamabaad airport tested positive for Covid-19, the latest report said on Saturday.

Some of the officers including director, joint director, assistant director and ATC control were detected with Omicron variant. According to the reports, more staffers may contract Coronavirus owing to a lack of prevention arrangements at the Islamabad airport while thousands of passengers were undergoing COVID-19 detection tests at the airport.

There was huge rush at Islamabad airport due to passengers these days due to a complete restoration of flight operations that increased the reservation of the airport officials.

Pakistan recorded 7,678 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that a total of 59,343 samples were tested, out of which 7,678 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 12.93 per cent as compared to Thursday’s 11.55%.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,353,479.

